K.K. Slider is playing on a Monday in Animal Crossing: New Horizons because nothing is certain anymore

Everybody's favourite guitar-playing dog K.K. Slider is performing on a Monday in Animal Crossing: New Horizons because what is time anymore, anyway?

If you're in the Northern Hemisphere and you've popped into Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you may have already questioned what day it is when you came across the famous superstar that is K.K. Slider in the plaza. In my early morning sleepiness, going about my daily little routine, I did find myself wondering if I'd somehow skipped an entire week. It's hard enough to keep track of the days at the moment without Slider adding to the confusion.

The musical pupper had to shake up his schedule on account of two events this weekend that took place back to back. We just had another Bug Off with the loveable insect-loving artist Flick on Saturday, followed by another Fireworks show with Isabelle and Redd, so naturally, K.K. pushed his performance back to Monday.

In the past, there have been occasional performances on a Sunday as a result of the odd Fishing Tourney or Bug Off, but a Monday? That's a new one. Still, regardless of what day he strums on his guitar, it's always great to listen to K.K. Slider songs live and add a new track to your playlist.

The fireworks show came in the second wave of the summer update, giving you the chance to watch custom designs take the shape of fireworks that burst up into the sky. We also get to play around with sparklers, blow bubbles, take part in Redd's raffle, and wear cute luminous boppers. The update also added the ability to visit other people's islands in the land of nod by visiting dream addresses in your sleep. Along with swimming, diving, and sea creatures, there's been a lot of exciting new activities this summer.

With K.K. Slider's appearance today, nothing is certain. Who knows, maybe we'll see a performance on a Wednesday next. What a wild ride that will be.

