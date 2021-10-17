Kingdom Hearts series producer is "undecided" on native Nintendo Switch ports

Square Enix remains "undecided" on whether or not it will bring native ports of the main Kingdom Hearts trilogy to Nintendo Switch.

A couple of weeks back, following the announcement of Sora joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate , Nintendo and Square Enix jointly announced that all of the Kingdom Hearts games (minus Melody of Memory) are making their way to Nintendo Switch via the magic of the cloud.

In response to some Switch fans' sorrow at the fact they'll only be able to play the ports online due to the cloud technology, Kingdom Hearts' series producer Ichiro Hazama admitted to Nintendo Life that bringing the games to Switch was "quite difficult" due to the storage capacity of Nintendo's handheld system.

"Bringing these titles to Nintendo Switch proved to be quite difficult for various reasons, including the storage capacity of the hardware, but we're excited that we were able to make it happen for the first time ever by utilizing the Cloud service," he said.

"At this moment in time, the production of a native version is undecided," Hazama added. "We believe that the Cloud version is currently the best way to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players, but we are always excited to hear feedback from our fans and want to thank them for all their support.

"For some time, our director Tetsuya Nomura had expressed his desire to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players, him having seen and heard the demand, and so a great deal of consideration went into this internally," he concluded.

ICYMI, the cloud ports include Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and the latest in the series, Kingdom Hearts 3. The games follow Sora and Disney pals Donald and Goofy as they visit various Disney-themed worlds to help out a fantastic array of Disney (including Pixar) and Final Fantasy characters.

As yet, there’s no official release date for these cloud versions just yet.