Trippy first trailer for Poor Things director's new movie with Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe promises Mustangs, madness, and mystery

The first trailer for Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos' next movie Kinds of Kindness is here – and it looks like quite the ride.

The anthology movie, described as a "triptych fable" contains three separate stories, with the cast playing a different role in each one: the first follows a man who tries to take control of his own life; the second follows a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and third sees a woman who feels she is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

The teaser, which can be viewed above, doesn't show us much by way of plot or who's playing what roles. Instead, we get a montage of quick clips set to "Sweet Dreams" by Eurythmics. Margaret Qualley slaps Jesse Plemons, someone drags a body out of frame, Emma Stone dances, Willem Dafoe is in black-and-white, Joe Alwyn is mid-scream, and Hunter Schafer is doing...something.

Lanthimos teamed up with Efthimis Filippou to write the screenplay, who he previously collaborated with on Dogtooth, Alps, The Lobster, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

The ensemble cast also includes Hong Chau and Mamoudou Athie. Stone has worked with Lanthimos before on Poor Things and The Favourite, and Dafoe and Qualley also had roles in Poor Things. The movie was nominated for 11 Oscars at this year's Academy Awards and won four, including Best Actress for Stone.

"Every time it's just great," Stone previously told GamesRadar+ when asked about re-teaming with Lanthimos after Poor Things. "As we get to know each other more, it's easier, we have more of a shorthand. The material that he likes or that he writes or is drawn to, I find fascinating, and so it's always challenging and funny and just exciting to get to be on one of his sets and to work with him. A lot of the crew is the same, often a lot of the cast is the same, so it just sort of feels like a crazy little traveling theatre company."

Kinds of Kindness is set to hit the big screen on June 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest upcoming movies.