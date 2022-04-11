Killing Eve’s finale compared to Game of Thrones’ ending as Villaneve’s fate confirmed

After four seasons, Killing Eve has come to an end, but the finale has left many feeling divided. Spoilers ahead!

The final episode featured a loved-up Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) seeing through their goal of ridding the world of the criminal group The Twelve. The couple, who were finally in a relationship after four seasons of will they or won’t they, brutally brought down the criminals during one of their meetings.

However, the final few moments of the series have proven to be the main talking point. After their success at killing the criminal gang, Eve and Villanelle chat together on the boat where it all went down, looking up at Tower Bridge.

Their brief moment of happiness doesn’t last long as Villanelle is shot in the back. The pair jump into the Thames to try and escape the onslaught of bullets, but Villanelle is shot multiple times and she slowly sinks to the bottom of the river while Eve helplessly looks on.

The camera cuts away to Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) on the bridge as it becomes clear she was the mastermind behind the incident. In the final few moments, Eve seemingly survives as she manages to break through the surface of the river, but it's clear Villanelle has not been so lucky.

Initial reactions to the finale have been mixed, with some comparing their disappointment to the end of Game of Thrones, which ended its eight-season run with a divisive finale. One user didn’t hold back as they wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab): "Killing Eve has overthrown Game of Thrones for having the worst ending of any show ever made in the history of television."

Another added (opens in new tab): "WTF... you totally pulled a GOT… that isn't epic... it's stupid. Hats off to Jodie and Sandra.. they were amazing. Jodie, Villanelle, and the fans deserved a better ending."

Others shared their devastation at Villanelle’s death in the final moments. Reacting to this, one wrote (opens in new tab): "There were breathtaking, swoon-worthy moments. Oh but that ending. I HAAATE it. I didn’t expect happy but this was cruel. Eve and Villanelle - and the audience - deserved better."

Despite this, there was plenty of praise for Oh and Comer in their final season. One user wrote (opens in new tab): "Just wanted to say thank you to Jodie and Sandra, they did such an incredible work with their characters, they gave us Killing Eve."

Another added (opens in new tab): "Despite this tragic ending I just have to thank Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for giving so much to these characters, we all fell in love with Eve and Villanelle, they did a great job."

A third commented (opens in new tab): "Thank you Killing Eve, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and the rest of the cast & crew for creating one of the most captivating and unconventional television series ever. We all have enjoyed the ride along with you so very much."

You can watch Killing Eve’s finale on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on BBC America in the US now. At a loss about what to watch next? Check out our list of the 100 best TV shows of all time.