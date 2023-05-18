The first trailer for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has arrived.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes under mysterious circumstances that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Scorsese directed and co-wrote the script with Dune and A Star is Born writer Eric Roth.

The ensemble cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and John Lithgow. DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of a powerful local rancher (De Niro), while Gladstone plays his Osage wife Mollie. Jesse Plemons stars as Tom White, the FBI agent in charge of investigating the murders.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to run for 226 minutes, the second-longest movie of Scorsese's career.

On the bumper runtime, the director told Deadline (opens in new tab), "The risk is there, showing in a theater in the first place. But the risk for this subject matter, and then for running time. It’s a commitment. I know I could sit down and watch a film for three or four hours in a theater, or certainly five or six hours at home. Now, come on. I say to the audience out there, if there is an audience for this kind of thing, 'Make a commitment. Your life might be enriched. This is a different kind of picture; I really think it is. Well, I’ve given it to you, so hey, commit to going to a theater to see this.'"

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before heading to theaters and ultimately becoming available for streaming on Apple TV Plus.