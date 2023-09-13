New trailer for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon sees Leonardo DiCaprio go to war

A new trailer for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has arrived ahead of the film's October release.

The new clip, which can be viewed above, sees Robert De Niro's William Hale declare war on the Osage people, a despicable decision stemming from greed. Leonardo DiCaprio's Ernest Burkhart is faced with the choice between protecting his chosen family and protecting his family by blood.

The cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Jason Isbell, Tatanka Means, Pete Yorn, Jack White, and Sturgill Simpson.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes under mysterious circumstances that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Scorsese directed and co-wrote the script with Dune and A Star is Born writer Eric Roth.

"I take this film as an offering to the Osage people and from our hearts," Scorsese told Osage News. "For them and to all Indigenous people. It is time to … I think Dante (Biss-Grayson), the artist, said, 'It’s time for the bandages to be ripped off, it’s time for healing.' If we can, it’s time for healing now."

Killers of the Flower Moon heads to theaters on October 20 before ultimately becoming available for streaming on Apple TV Plus.