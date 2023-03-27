Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon gets limited theatrical release

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is set to hit theaters after all.

The news comes after a recent report that Apple TV Plus is set to spend $1 billion a year for theatrical releases.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes under mysterious circumstances that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Scorsese directed and co-wrote the script with Dune and A Star is Born writer Eric Roth.

The ensemble cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and John Lithgow. DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of a powerful local rancher (De Niro), while Gladstone plays his Osage wife Mollie. Jesse Plemons stars as Tom White, the FBI agent in charge of investigating the murders.

DiCaprio and Scorsese were set to adapt another novel, Devil in the White City by Erik Larson, for Hulu. Initially set to co-star Keanu Reeves, the show was set to explore the relationship between Daniel H. Burnham, a visionary Chicago-based architect and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America's first serial killer, in the late 1800s. Hulu ultimately scrapped the show.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before heading to theaters and ultimately becoming available for streaming on Apple TV Plus. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.