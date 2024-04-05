New action movie with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score described as "The Raid on a train" as it unveils its first trailer

New action movie Kill is becoming compared to the likes of Die Hard, The Raid, and Train to Busan after dropping its first teaser trailer.

With Roadside and Lionsgate having acquired the distribution rights out of Toronto International Film Festival, the Indian flick – which is currently rated 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes – is gearing up for a theatrical release in July. Check out the promo above.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, who co-wrote the film with Ayesha Syed, it follows military man Amrit (Lakshya), who goes on a dangerous quest to derail the arranged marriage of his true love Tulika (Tanya Maniktala). His "mission" takes a violent turn, however, when a gang of knife-wielding thugs start terrorizing innocent people on Amrit's train, and he takes it upon himself to stop them and save everyone.

It's a simple premise, sure, but hey... it worked for the ever-expanding John Wick franchise...

"[Kill] turns every punch, every kick, every smash of a head against a luggage rack into a piece of high art," writes ScullyVision's Dan Scully, as NextBestPicture's Nadia Delamonte says the movie "pulsates with strong emotional beats, an intense buildup of stakes, and a thrilling use of setting."

Elsewhere, Collider's Nate Richard confidently states that it's bound to become a cult classic.

FirstShowing.net's Alex Billington says: "This film completely blew me away, leaving me high on the adrenaline of this extraordinary battle set entirely inside a moving train. It is a whole new landmark in action cinema."

Check out some more glowing reactions from Twitter...

Kill releases in US and UK cinemas on July 5.