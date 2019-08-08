Kieran Tierney FIFA 19: Stats, overall, potential and more

Arsenal finally have left-back competition for Nacho Monreal in a 22-year-old Scotsman boasting 12 senior caps, so what does the Kieran Tierney FIFA 19 stats card tell us about his chances of slotting in naturally alongside Sokratis, Shkodran Mustafi and – potentially – Dayot Upamecano?

Despite a strong 2018-19 campaign, the rampaging northman failed to nab any in-form items as Celtic sealed an eighth consecutive league title – meaning there are only two Kieran Tierney FIFA 19 cards to choose from. His boosted one, rated 84, is one of three possible choices for completing the Scottish League set of squad building challenges, whereas his standard gold item earns an underwhelming OVR of 76. It’s that one which forms the basis of this feature.

(Image credit: EA)

Ball-playing abilities are as critical as defensive ones in Unai Emery’s Arsenal set-up, and Tierney’s stats propose that he’ll be an immediate system fit, albeit while giving the ball away unnecessarily on occasions. He nabs 71 for ball control, 75 for dribbling, and 77 for crossing. A vision score of 70 is perfectly acceptable for a full-back, as are scores of 74 for composure and 71 short passing.

In-game ratings suggest Tierney will chip in with the odd goal or three, too. (In real life he has five in 102 Celtic appearances.) 91 sprint speed should see him slide into the opposition box unnoticed on occasion, from where he’ll bear down on goal with 76 shot power - yes! - and, urm, 41 finishing. ‘Blast it and hope’ is the plan there, then.

Tierney’s back-four duties all sit in the 70s range. EA’s scouts award him 71 for interceptions, 72 for making, 73 for sliding tackle, and 74 for standing tackle. That 76 overall puts him equal with West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku and Leicester’s Ben Chilwell in the bigger Premier League picture, with a career mode potential of 86 suggesting he’ll blossom in the coming seasons.

(Image credit: EA)

There’s much to like in the Kieran Tierney Football Manager 2019 stats profile. [Remember this is a game where players are rated out of 20, rather than 100.] 19 determination and 17 bravery, if accurate, will make him an instant fan favourite, particularly in a team whose commitment to the cause during wet Wednesday away games is sometimes questioned.

16 acceleration and 15 pace mirror those swift FIFA 19 stats, and 14 crossing may be of use too – if Emery will allow him to whip balls in from the left.

It’s less stellar news defensively in FM, with Tierney’s ratings for marking (10) and composure (11) a reason for mild panic. Not so tackling, however: on that one KT scores a robust 15. Opposition wingers may wish to invest in a second pair of shinguards. Preferably steel ones.

