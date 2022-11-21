Kevin Feige shot down the original plot for Captain America 3

Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed that Kevin Feige shot down the original idea for Captain America: Civil War.

"We knew we had to resolve, obviously, the Winter Soldier storyline. We wanted Cap and Bucky to ultimately reunite. And we knew we wanted to use Zemo. What a great character. You know, he's obviously a classic Cap villain," Moore told The Town (opens in new tab) podcast. "We were building the movie around a MacGuffin around the Madbomb, which, the Madbomb goes off and causes normal people to start fighting each other. It's honestly a little similar to what I think they did in Kingsman."

Moore explained that while the movie was "cool," "grounded," and "political," Feige wasn't on board.

"[Feige] was like, 'That's not a big enough idea, guys.' And we're like, 'Let us write a draft, we'll prove it to you.' [Feige:] 'Okay, prove it to me.' As we're getting done with it... he pulls me into his office and he said, 'You know, I think we should try to do Civil War," He continued. "And I was like, 'Kevin, we don't have half the stuff that's in Civil War. We don't have the New Warriors, we don't have... Here's all the reasons why we can't do it.' And he's like, 'Go home, read it, let's talk about it.'"

Although Moore went home and re-read Civil War, still in disbelief that they couldn't possibly make it, the studio made it work – and the film grossed over $1.153 billion against a $250 million budget. Not too shabby.

Captain America 4, aka Captain America: New World Order is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

