Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction join Hero Initiative pro-fan experiences line-up

The Hero Initiative, the charity dedicated to helping comic book creators in medical or financial need, has announced six new pro-fan live experiences that just went on sale. Proceeds from the events go to creators in need.

Comic book writers and artists participating in their latest series of events (July 20-28) include writers Kelly Sue DeConnick (Captain Marvel) and Matt Fraction (Sex Criminals) who are teaming up for their event on July 23, plus artists Rod Reis (New Mutants), Khoi Pham (Mighty Avengers), Eduardo Pansica (Wonder Woman), and Adriana Melo (Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy), who will all create an original bust sketch for each attendee of a character of their choosing.

Seats in each of these events are limited to between four to five fans.

Writer Greg Pak will also conduct a seminar for 20 attendees on crowdfunding for comic book and children's book projects. A PDF copy of Pak's book Kickstarter Secrets is included and will be emailed to attendees prior to the event.

See more details on www.heroinitiative.org/merchandise/.

(Image credit: Hero Initiative)

The Hero Initiative's live fan-pro experiences feature comic book creators provide question-and-answer sessions, tutorials, and original art in Zoom online web conference rooms.

"The limited experiences serve the dual purpose of generating much-needed revenue for Hero, while providing fans with face-to-face meetings with their favorite creators at a time when the usual convention circuit is on lockdown due to global pandemic," says the organization's spokesperson.

Creators and industry professionals who have participated in the Hero Initiative live events include Brian Michael Bendis, Nick Bradshaw, Kevin Smith, Agnes Garbowska, Art Adams, Mark Waid, Marv Wolfman, Joëlle Jones, Scott Snyder, Donny Cates, Dan DiDio, Megan Hutchison, Dave Gibbons, Katie Cook, and Chip Zdarsky.

For more information visit www.heroinitiative.org or www.heroinitiative.org/merchandise/.