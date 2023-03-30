Keanu Reeves gave out hilarious gifts on the set of John Wick 4

The action-packed John Wick movies rely heavily on talented stunt teams, and franchise star Keanu Reeves famously gives credit where credit is due – in 2021, he reportedly gave team members a Rolex watch each.

However, his gifts after filming John Wick: Chapter 4 were slightly different – and funnier. The actor gave the movie's stunt team personalized t-shirts with the number of times each stunt person 'died'.

According to The New York Times (opens in new tab), filming the movie's staircase fight at Paris' Sacré-Coeur Basilica, in which John Wick takes on adversaries as he climbs over 200 steps before falling back to the bottom again, took seven night shoots. While Reeves performed the stunts that took place while ascending the stairs, the stunt team took on the fall back down.

Each stunt man was probably "killed" four or five times each, and "at the end of the shoot Reeves made t-shirts for the stunt performers emblazoned with the number of times they were slain over the course of the entire movie."

Of filming the scene, director Chad Stahelski told the publication: "That look John Wick gives when he looks at his watch and actually looks up the staircase, I think that’s maybe 50% John Wick and 50% Keanu Reeves going, 'Ugh, Stahelski did it to me again. You got to suffer. That’s what’s fun about John Wick. He suffers and he keeps going."

