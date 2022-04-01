Netflix announces a new movie directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Netflix has announced a new film directed by Kathryn Bigelow.

The film is titled Aurora and will be adapted by David Koepp from his novel of the same name, which has yet to be released. According to the streamer, the film will see characters deal with the breakdown of social order amid a disastrous global power crisis.

The Hollywood Reporter adds that the film will take place after a solar storm takes out the majority of the world's power grids, and will focus on a divorced mother who is trying to protect her teenager – as well as her brother, whom she is estranged from, and who is a wealthy man with a bunker in the desert built for such a catastrophe.

Bigelow's last film was the John Boyega and Anthony Mackie-starring Detroit, and she has also helmed movies like Point Break, which stars Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, Zero Dark Thirty with Jessica Chastain, and The Hurt Locker with Jeremy Renner – for the latter, Bigelow became the first woman ever to win the Best Director Oscar.

Koepp's writing credits, meanwhile, include Jurassic Park, Spider-Man, and Mission: Impossible.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the deal for the film has only just come together, and a progress-to-production timeline is included, which means Aurora may be Bigelow's next film. The publication's sources also indicate the film is looking at a budget of over $100 million – but the report emphasizes that the film is still in development.

Koepp's novel will be released this June 7, while the Netflix film doesn't yet have a release date.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all of 2022's upcoming major movie release dates to see what the year has in store for us, and try our roundup of the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.