Karl Urban marks end of filming Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 – and The Boys star says it’s the most fun he’s had on a movie

Mortal Kombat has wrapped filming, and to mark the occasion Karl Urban shared a snap of himself on set. The Boys star plays Johnny Cage in the sequel, and we’ve only had a very brief tease of his character so far with this typically obnoxious picture.

Posting on Instagram to mark the end of filming, Urban wrote: "That’s a picture wrap for me & Johnny Cage on Mortal Kombat 2! Massive thanks to our incredible crew, cast, and phenomenal stunt team. Hands down the most action-packed fun I’ve ever had on a film! Can’t wait for y’all to see it. Special thanks to everyone off-set who helped make this time here on the Gold Coast Australia such a pleasure."

Producer Todd Garner confirmed that filming had wrapped on the movie recently, but did have a caveat for fans. He shared that the trailer unfortunately won’t be out for a while, as they have a lot of work left to do on the movie.

In terms of story details, we know very little about the follow-up so far, other than some exciting new cast members. Alongside Urban, Tati Gabrielle has joined as Jade, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, and Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel.

Damon Herriman has also joined the cast, and he’ll likely be playing Quan Chi. Not only did producer Garner retweet an announcement of that casting, but he also shared a very intriguing tease for the antagonist on social media. Based on the new characters, our best guess is that the sequel heads into the realm of Edenia as war lingers on the horizon.

