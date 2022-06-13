Jurassic World Dominion overtakes Top Gun: Maverick as number 1 at the box office

Jurassic World Dominion has roared its way to the top of the box office in its opening weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the movie made a total of $389 million at the global box office this weekend, with $59.6 million coming from the US. This is despite the fact that the movie didn't receive particularly favorable reviews from critics – according to Total Film's review, "in narrowing his film’s field of activity, director Colin Trevorrow dispiritingly winds up reducing it to the tried, the tested, and the numbingly familiar."

However, this figure is still lower than the numbers brought in by the previous two movies in the trilogy – 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom made $148 million domestically, while 2015's Jurassic World made $208.8 million.

Dominion sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as raptor trainer Owen Grady and Jurassic World employee turned dinosaur liberator Claire Dearing. They're joined by Jurassic Park alumni Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Ian Malcolm, who reunite on screen for the first time since the 1993 movie.

Elsewhere at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick (which is now in its third week of release) remains in second place. The sequel is set to reach the $400 million mark at the US box office and marks a record-breaking release for star Tom Cruise as his biggest movie ever.