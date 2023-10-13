JRPG fans are trying to manifest the genre's poster child into the next big LEGO set

Chrono Trigger fans are manifesting a LEGO set based on the classic JRPG.

One fan has submitted a LEGO Chrono Trigger set to the LEGO Ideas website, which is essentially a platform for people to pitch potential products. But before LEGO properly considers any pitches, the projects need to reach 10,000 “supporters” on the website - a goal that has fans rallying behind the beloved Squaresoft game.

The set - which you can see below - stunningly recreates the game’s opening area, complete with the time machine that kick-starts our epic romp, as well as the various mini-games available around the carnival. “I chose to recreate the Millennial Fair since it contains many aspects of Chrono Trigger in a single location,” the set’s creator Josh [SDS] explained on the project’s page. “The fair takes place in the time period 1000AD yet there are references to prehistoric, medieval and futuristic eras.” I’d expect nothing less from a LEGO set based on Chrono Trigger’s timey wimey shenanigans.

What’s more delightful is Chrono Trigger’s colorful cast reconstructed in cute, blocky fashion. Main man Chrono’s spiky hair just makes sense in LEGO. I can practically feel the excruciating pain that comes from accidentally stepping on Chrono’s hairpiece, and isn’t that what LEGO is all about? Robo is lovingly “brick-built” since they’re obviously a robot and might need occasional repairs. I’m also in love with Frog’s odd facial proportions and cape - just delightful.

In the JRPG subreddit, one fan had some questions about the set’s commercial viability considering the game was originally released in 1995 and hasn’t been in the public zeitgeist for a while. “I work at LEGO retail and I would be very curious how this would do sales-wise,” they said, “Mario, Minecraft, and Sonic are big sellers obviously, but I don’t think this has anywhere close to the cultural awareness.” The project’s creator did lay out a kinda convincing headcanon, though. “The thought is, the 30th anniversary of Chrono Trigger is in 2025, which should be enough time to get this into the review stage,” they replied, “and if there is also a remake/remaster or other celebration, then this could be much more relevant.”

Chrono Trigger remake rumors have been swirling for years now, prompting a fan to make their own 2.5D reimagining. In the meantime, though, the Chrono Trigger set has until April 2025 to reach its 10,000 supporters goal on LEGO Ideas.

See where Chrono Trigger lands on our best JRPGs ever list.