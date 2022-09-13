Joshua Williamson joins Substack with a new Nailbiter series

Writer Joshua Williamson, who's currently orchestrating the ongoing Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event at DC, has joined a slew of his comics colleagues and started a newsletter on Substack.

Williamson's Super Scary Newsletter will feature comic book previews, exclusive swag, and more, starting with the announcement of a Nailbiter anthology series, which will also be self-published via Substack.

Joshua Williamson's Super Scary Newsletter art by Jason Ho (Image credit: Joshua Williamson)

Williamson's first post (opens in new tab) introduces the available subscription tiers for readers, which range from free access to project updates and comic previews, to $250 for limited Super Scary Newsletter swag including a copy of Dark Ride #1 with an exclusive variant cover by Mike Henderson. Dark Ride, a new horror series from Williamson and his Birthright co-creator, artist Andrei Bressan, launches in October from Image Comics.

Williamson also teases Tales from the Nailbiter & Other Terrifying Stories #1, which expands upon his Image Comics series with artist and co-creator Henderson, colorist Adam Guzowski, and letterer John J Hill. Nailbiter ran for 30 issues and had a sequel series, Nailbiter Returns, in 2020.

Tales from the Nailbiter & Other Terrifying Stories (Image credit: Joshua Williamson)

Tales from the Nailbiter & Other Terrifying Stories is a monthly anthology series featuring work from Williamson, Henderson, and to-be-announced guest writers. Each story will have intro pieces by Henderson and Guzowski, and there will also be featured guest artists.

"We'll update you on creative teams in the future. Don't want to ruin some surprises just yet," Williamson explains.

Eventually, Tales from the Nailbiter & Other Terrifying Stories will be available in a trade paperback collection. And in the meantime, Image will continue to print Nailbiter and Nailbiter Returns.

Check out a preview of Henderson and Guzowski's story intros below.

Tales from the Nailbiter & Other Terrifying Stories (Image credit: Mike Henderson/Adam Guzowski)

In addition to the anthology series, Williamson and Henderson are also developing a Nailbiter tabletop game, and Williamson will share development updates through Substack.

The first 500 subscribers who select the $70 or $250 yearly tiers for the Super Scary Newsletter will also receive a special Nailbiter Fan Club Box with a signed copy of Nailbiter Vol. 1 (opens in new tab), collectible card sets, an enamel pin, and a t-shirt.

You can subscribe to Williamson's Subtack here (opens in new tab).

