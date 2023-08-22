Joseph Quinn’s first post-Stranger Things movie gets unexpected first clip

Alpha Violet has released a clip from Hoard, Joseph Quinn's first post-Stranger Things movie.

Written and directed by UK filmmaker Luna Carmoon (Nosebleed, Shagbands), the indie film is split into two timelines. Per Variety, "In 1984 London, 7-year-old Maria and her mother live in their own loving world built on sorting through bins and collecting shiny rubbish. One night, their world falls apart, and the film joins Maria a decade later, living with her foster mother. An older stranger, Michael, then enters their home, opening the door to past trauma, magic, and madness."

The brief, out-of-context clip, which can be watched below, gives us a glimpse at Maria and Michael's relationship and teases Maria's rebellious spirit – and the dialogue will give you a laugh.

"Hoard came from a place of venom; spite really is the great transformer. It was a story I was writing for just me, the world of Hoard and its characters saved me truly,” Carmoon told Variety. "I never intended it to be seen … I was going to leave it at the bottom of my bed wrapped in string for the Newshopper and family to find to their shock and horror, but then the sadness transformed to venom which transformed it into script which transformed it into this love and a tale of healing."

Hoard is in competition at the Venice International Film Critics' Week. Paris-based sales agent Alpha Violet has also acquired worldwide sales rights for the film. It does not yet have a release date.