Jordan Peele explains why he’s retiring from acting: "I think I got enough"

If you were hoping to see Jordan Peele acting again anytime soon, we’ve got bad news – the Oscar-winning director doesn’t want to be in front of the camera anymore.

"I like watching my movies. I can watch the films I direct [but] watching me perform just feels like, it’s a bad kind of masturbatory. It’s masturbation you don’t enjoy," Peele told Bradley Whitford as part of an ActBlue fundraiser . "I feel like I got to do so much and it is a great feeling. When I think about those great moments when you’re basking in something you said that feels funny. When I think about all that, I think I got enough."

Peele is staying busy behind the camera, though. His next directorial effort is due for release on July 22, 2022, although everything else about the movie remains thoroughly under wraps, from the title to the cast to the plot. We know it’ll be a horror movie, but that’s it. The upcoming movie will be Peele’s first time in the director’s chair since 2019’s Us .

However, in the meantime, he’s been busy as a writer and producer on Nia DaCosta’s Candyman , a follow-up to the 1992 original movie that’s scheduled for release in August 2021. It was also recently reported that Peele is on board to produce a remake of Wes Craven’s cult horror classic The People Under the Stairs.