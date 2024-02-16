Yellowstone creator's next show adds Jon Hamm to the cast

The next show from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, titled Landman, has added Jon Hamm to the line-up.

Per Variety, Hamm is joining the show as a recurring guest star, portraying a character named Monty Miller. The series also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Mark Collie, James Jordan, Kayla Wallace, Jacob Lofland, and Paulina Chávez.

Hamm is probably best known for his role as Don Draper in Mad Men, though he's recently had roles in the likes of Mean Girls, Top Gun: Maverick, Fargo, The Morning Show, and Good Omens.

Landman, meanwhile, is based on a podcast called Boomtown, which is about the Texas oil boom. The show's description promises "an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Thornton plays Tommy Norris, an oil company crisis manager, and Hamm's character is described as a key oil industry figure who has "a long personal and professional relationship" with Tommy.

Sheridan and Christian Wallace co-created Landman, which is currently in production in – where else – Texas. The show is headed to Paramount Plus.

A report earlier in February indicated that another Yellowstone spin-off could be on the cards, this time potentially featuring megastars Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew McConaughey. It's said the mainline series would set up the possible spin-off when it finishes later this year.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 arrives this November. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming new TV shows that are worth getting excited about.