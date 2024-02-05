Yellowstone’s next series could star Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer

Yellowstone is moseying on down for another spin-off show, this time potentially featuring multiple actors from the original series. But they might not come alone, as a new report indicates stars Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer are in talks regarding the Paramount series.

As per Puck News, a Yellowstone spin-off will be set up during the final episodes of the mainline series later this year.

Matthew McConaughey is seen as the "top choice" to star but won’t sign on "until he sees a script."

The True Detective star is all set to make his video game debut in the near future as part of the cast of sci-fi game Exodus, the Archetype Entertainment-developed title that was unveiled at last year’s Game Awards.

Pheiffer, who recently reprised her role as Janet Van Dyne in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is in talks to play the female lead and "should either close a deal or walk away in the next week or two."

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who play Beth and Rip on the hit show revolving around the plight of the Duttons on their ranch in Yellowstone National Park, have reportedly asked for more money to return. Kayce actor Luke Grimes is also in negotiations to appear in the Yellowstone spin-off. Part of the Yellowstone cast returning is described as a "bridge" between the new series and the hugely popular original series, which began in 2018.

Before then, the second part of Yellowstone season 5 is set to air in November 2024. For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way very soon.