Joker returns to interfere with Punchine's "Gotham Game" in series finale

DC's Punchline: The Gotham Game concludes with issue #6 in March, and Alexis Kaye's story comes full circle, with the return of her mentor The Joker to Gotham City, just as she was going to win her want to take over all organized crime in Batman's hometown.

Written by Tini Howard and Blake Howard and drawn by Gleb Melnikov, the series finale goes on sale in March with a cover by Melnikov and variants by Derrick Chew, Simone Di Meo, and Riley Rossmo, all seen below.

"At the moment Punchline needed him the least, The Joker has returned to interfere with her war to take over as Gotham City's queen of crime," reads DC's description.

Punchline: The Gotham Game #6 variant cover by Derrick Chew (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

"In The Joker's damaged and defeated state, will he help his former partner, or will he burn her the way he's burned everyone else? The epic conclusion to the bestselling Punchline miniseries is here, and it will change the shape of Gotham's villain world forever!"

The monthly series has followed Kaye's attempts to take over Gotham's queen of crime with the help of her Royal Flush Gang since her release from prison.

The character debuted in 2020's Batman #89 during the 'Joker War' story arc, and she's been depicted as driven and she's smart, and in a node to contemporary times uses her large social media following to her advantage, often showing up even greater Gotham City supervillains who came before her, many of whom she's made enemies of.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Punchline: The Gotham Game #6 goes on sale March 28.