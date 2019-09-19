Popular

John Wick Hex gets a release date and Troy Baker

By

Welcome to The Continental

John Wick Hex is a strategy take on the fast-paced film franchise, and it finally has a release date. The game will debut on the Epic Games store on October 8. 

There's no Keanu reeves, but Ian McShane and Lance Reddick will voice their characters from the movies, and A-list video game voice actor Troy Baker plays villain Hex. Mike Bithell, the game's creator, gave a shout out to the fans and Baker in a tweet today.

Instead of going for the obvious with an FPS, John Wick Hex translates the action and tension of the movies into turn-based puzzles. You can check out our preview for a deep dive into how it all works, but our writer reports that "playing John Wick Hex feels a hell of a lot more like actually being John Wick than any top-down strategy game has any right to."

Bithell Games previously developed innovative indie games like Thomas Was Alone, the Robin Hood inspired Volume, and Subsurface Circular

"I think the outside world thinks of [John Wick] as like an action franchise," Bithell told Mashable recently. "But from [Lionsgate's] perspective, it's just an indie movie that did really well and changed into these three great films. So they were very into the idea of doing something that was less obvious and was interesting."

John Wick Hex will be available on PC and Mac via the Epic Games store on October 8. Check out our review of the latest movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum here

Rachel Weber

I'm the benevolent Queen of the US, or - as they insist I call it - US Managing Editor. I write news, features and reviews, and look after a crack team of writers who all insist on calling trousers "pants" and don't think the phrase fanny pack is problematic. 