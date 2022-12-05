Jim Parsons reflects on his exit from Big Bang Theory – and his co-stars’ reactions

Jim Parsons has reflected on his exit from The Big Bang Theory and the comments that his co-stars made about it. The Sheldon actor's decision to leave the sitcom in 2018 prompted the producers to end the series after 12 seasons the following year.

Speaking to Yahoo (opens in new tab) while on the promotional tour for his new movie Spoiler Alert, Parsons was asked about Jessica Radloff's recent book on the show 'The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit'. Inside, the author spoke to actors Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco about the show’s ending. Penny actor Cuoco said they "cried for hours" over the news while Leonard star Galecki explained they had originally thought the series was going to continue for another year.

"It's never nice to hear that you've done anything that's even accidentally made somebody angry or feel bad," Parsons said about the comments. "But I was doing what I had to do, and that was the best way for me to handle it. To be honest, we weren't the kind of group that I felt needed to have a group meeting in that way."

However, the actor did add to the publication that he didn’t realize the series would end after his exit. "I can't say I was surprised, but I equally would not have been surprised if it had gone on," he continued. "There was part of me that had a sense of delight that it might go on without me. But that isn't what happened."

Parsons’ new movie Spoiler Alert is out in theaters now and is based on journalist Michael Ausiello’s autobiography. Also starring Ben Aldridge and Sally Field, the movie follows the final 11 months of Manhattan photographer Kit’s life through the eyes of his partner of 14 years, Michael.

