Jennifer Lopez's new romantic comedy confirmed for Amazon Prime Video

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel are heading to Amazon Prime Video with their latest film Shotgun Wedding. The romantic comedy has been nabbed by the streamer for its international release.

The film’s premise follows a couple, played by Lopez and Duhamel, as they prepare for their destination wedding. They gather their families for the romantic occasion, only to get cold feet when the big day arrives. Things soon take a turn for the worse when the wedding guests are taken hostage in the romantic action comedy.

The news comes as the studio secured the US domestic rights for the film after already winning the international release rights. Originally, it had been touted for release by Lionsgate as the production studio had been planning a wide theatrical release across the US.

However, as per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Amazon Prime Video made an offer on the release of the new romantic comedy. Speaking about the acquisition, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: "Packed with action, comedy and a dash of romance, Shotgun Wedding is one of those rare films with something for everyone."

The film began production in the Dominican Republic in 2021 after it was announced Duhamel was replacing Armie Hammer in the lead role. In a statement following his exit, a representative for film production said at the time: "Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

Other actors signed up for the romantic film include Jennifer Coolidge, Callie Hernandez, and Lenny Kravitz. Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore is helming the project written by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether.

No release date has been confirmed yet for the film, but it's expected later this year. While you wait, check out our list of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video now.