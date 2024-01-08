Jennifer Lawrence delivers the Golden Globes’ funniest joke of the night: "If I don’t win, I’m leaving"

Not every joke went down well at the Golden Globes, but at least Jennifer Lawrence delivered arguably the funniest moment of the night – and it might not have been one you caught the first time round if you were watching live.

While nominations were being read out for best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical, Lawrence – nominated for her turn in R-Rated comedy No Hard Feelings – jokingly mouthed to the camera, "If I don’t win, I’m leaving".

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving” - Jennifer Lawrence mouths to the camera during her category at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XP0T1wOMitJanuary 8, 2024 See more

After Poor Things’ Emma Stone was announced as the winner, Lawrence stood up and applauded. She was nominated alongside Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Natalie Portman (May December), Alma Poysti (Fallen Leaves), and Margot Robbie (Barbie).

No Hard Feelings, which saw Lawrence star as Maddie, a woman hired by a couple to help their - ahem - inexperienced 19-year-old son, was heralded by many as the return of the raunchy comedy that had seemingly gone the way of the Hollywood dodo in recent years. It grossed over $85 million at the box office and reached #1 on Netflix upon its streaming debut last October.

Lawrence previously made headlines at the 2013 Oscars, tripping over the stage steps on the way to collect her Academy Award for Best Actress in Silver Linings Playbook. Her next project is unknown, but she has previously been attached to star in Burial Rites, the adaptation of Hannah Kent’s 2013 novel about the last woman to be executed in Iceland.

