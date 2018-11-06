Jason Momoa reveals why Aquaman is the hardest movie he's ever done

Jason Momoa's career has seen him become a Dothraki warlord, embody Conan the Barbarian, and play a desert-dwelling, cannibal dad, but in a new issue of our sister publication SFX magazine he admits that his latest role as Aquaman has been the toughest he's ever faced.

"Aquaman is the hardest movie I’ve done in my life, physically, and I had two stunt doubles, he tells SFX. "Both of them got hurt, and so did I. The sheer amount of stunts and action in this was insane. You’re fighting in a 40-pound suit, and by the end you’re in a soup of you... And I don’t like my soup!"

Momoa plays Aquaman himself, AKA Arthur Curry, the unhappy heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. We've already had a glimpse of the wet wonder in Justice League, and Momoa says we'll see a lot more of the character in this new instalment.

"You see his mother and father and him being a child and growing up and then being separated from his mother. He’s not accepted," he says. "If you’ve been told your whole life that you’re this chosen one, and then you’re treated as a half-breed and a piece of crap, you revolt against everything. Then, you get to see that man who is alone open up, and he has a lot to offer the world, and the world needs his beauty."

The movie also stars Amber Heard as Mera, the kickass warrior daughter of King Nereus. She and Aquaman have to work together to protect humans and Atlanteans alike.

"We get to show each other our different worlds, so she gets to see what’s beautiful on the surface and he gets to see what’s beautiful underneath, and that it’s worth saving both worlds."

