Jason Momoa is part of the last manhunt in first look at new Western

The first look at The Last Manhunt, a new Western starring Jason Momoa, is here.

According to Deadline , the movie tells the true story of the last great American manhunt of the old west and it's based on the oral history of the Chemehuevi tribe in Joshua Tree, California. Set in 1909, it follows Willie Boy (Martin Sensmeier) and his lover Carlota (Mainei Kinimaka), who go on the run after he accidentally shoots her father (Zahn McClarnon).

The story has been brought to the big screen before, in the 1969 movie Tell Them Willie Boy is Here, with Robert Redford starring as Sheriff Frank Wilson.

In this version, Momoa plays a character called Big Jim, although it's not clear what his role in the story is just yet. The actor was also a co-writer and executive producer on the movie. Lily Gladstone, who is set to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon , plays Carlota's mother, and other cast members include Raoul Trujillo (Apocalypto), Brandon Oakes (Anne with an E), and Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves). The movie's cast is predominantly Native American.

Momoa's breakthrough came in 2011 when he starred as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. Since then, he's played Arthur Curry (AKA Aquaman) in the DCEU and Duncan Idaho in Dune . He also stars in the Apple TV Plus series See.