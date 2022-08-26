Janet Van Dyne the Wasp gets a 60th anniversary solo title in 2023

Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp, is one of Marvel's longest-running heroes, having been introduced in 1963 - meaning she'll turn 60 next year. And though the Wasp is a founding Avenger - and in fact, the hero who gave the team their name - she hasn't been as prominent in the Marvel Universe for some time.

However, she'll come back into the spotlight to celebrate her 60th anniversary in a new Wasp title from writer Al Ewing and artist Kasia Nie, with colors from Jordie Bellaire, following up Ewing's current Ant-Man anniversary limited series.

In the four-issue Wasp limited series, Janet Van Dyne "sets out to change up her role within Earth’s Mightiest Heroes," however her personal ambitions will run into a snag when she encounters "a villain from her past rises out of the shadows to ruin all she's worked for."

Working alongside Nadia Van Dyne, Janet's adopted daughter and protégé as the Wasp, the pair will team up to fight a "dangerous new organization with shocking connections to both their histories."

"The Ant-Man series was a whole lot of fun and gave me a new appreciation for Janet Van Dyne and her world - and when I went digging into her past, there was a whole story there just waiting to be unearthed," Ewing states in Marvel's announcement. "If you weren't a fan of the Wondrous Wasp before - not to mention her adopted daughter Nadia Van Dyne - you will be when we're done!"

The Wasp #1 goes on sale January 18, with covers from artist Tom Reilly in the same style as his recent Ant-Man covers.

