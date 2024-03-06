James Gunn debunks Wonder Woman casting rumor after Gal Gadot's exit

James Gunn has once again debunked a DCU rumor – this time about who will be playing Wonder Woman in the new universe.

In the old DCEU, which ended with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Diana Prince was played by Gal Gadot. There was some uncertainty for a while about whether Gadot would be reprising her role in the new DCU, but it ultimately became clear that she would not be returning.

A rumor has sprung up, though, that Elizabeth Debicki – who played High Priestess Ayesha in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies – would take on the role. This, according to Gunn, is false.

"This is coming from a site that’s just making up a bunch of stuff (I love working with Elizabeth but I've never even had this thought)," the DC Studios co-CEO wrote on Threads in response to a fan.

At the moment, it's unclear who will be playing Wonder Woman in the DCU. No solo film for the character has been announced, either, but there is a prequel TV show titled Paradise Lost in the works.

The first DCU project to be released is Creature Commandos, an animated series for Max. Gunn recently gave an update on the show, too, promising it hasn't been forgotten.

After that comes Superman – previously titled Superman: Legacy – which is currently filming and will bring back the Fortress of Solitude. David Corenswet is donning the red cape as the new Man of Steel, with Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

While you wait for Creature Commandos, which is landing this year, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else the studio has in store.