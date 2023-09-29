James Gunn confirms the current list of DC characters who aren't being recast

James Gunn has confirmed which DC characters won't be recast (so far), following the uproar over Henry Cavill's Superman recasting last year.

Per Gunn's Threads account, Freddie Stroma will continue to play Vigilante, Xolo Mariduena will stay on as Blue Beetle, Viola Davis will maintain her role as Amanda Waller, and John Cena will keep playing Peacemaker (a role we think he was born to play, to be honest).

Earlier this year, a post from Jason Momoa spawned rumors that the actor would no longer play Aquaman and instead join Gunn's new DC Universe as Lobo. In terms of official, confirmed news: David Corenswet is our new Clark Kent/Superman and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane (previously played by Amy Adams).

Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), Perry White (Laurence Fishburne), and Jimmy Olsen (Michael Cassidy) are also being recast, though no actor has been officially announced. Batman is also being recast, but given that no script has been written yet, it might be a while before we get any news.

It seemed likely that Wonder Woman would be recast after Wonder Woman 3 was reportedly cancelled, but Gal Gadot claims that both James Gunn and Peter Safran assured her that another Woman Woman movie would be made with her in it.

Superman Legacy is the DCU's first official film, set to hit theaters in 2025. For more, get up to speed on Gunn and Safran's new DC slate here, or check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order.