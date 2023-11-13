James Cameron fan-favorite movie The Abyss is headed back to theaters in 4K

James Cameron's 1989 sci-fi thriller The Abyss is getting a special 4K theatrical re-release.

The filmmaker took to social media to announce that the film has been remastered in 4K, and is set to hit theaters in December. "If you haven't seen the film before, this is the way to experience it," Cameron said. "And if you have, you'll be seeing the film I actually set out to make." The re-release will contain some "big surprises" not seen in the original release version.

The Abyss, Cameron's first ocean-centered film, follows a US search and recovery team tasked with recovering an American submarine in a race against Soviet vessels. Down in the depths of the ocean, however, they find something else entirely. The cast includes Ed Harris and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio formerly married petroleum engineers and Michael Biehn as a gung-ho Navy SEAL. Leo Burmester, Todd Graff, Kimberly Scott, John Bedford Lloyd, and Chris Elliot also star. Alan Silvestri (Predator, Forrest Gump, Cast Away, The Avengers) provided the score.

The film hit theaters on August 9, 1989, and grossed $90 million against a budget of $43 million. After a reportedly troubled production that included 70-hour filming weeks on an isolated set, The Abyss would go on to receive four Oscar nominations, including Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography, and take home the 1990 Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

The Abyss: Special Edition is set to hit theaters on December 6.