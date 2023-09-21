James Bond fans share the surprising moment that broke their suspension of disbelief with the franchise

Because this is the internet, a debate has erupted over the biggest suspensions of disbelief in movies: moments that are too silly, stupid, or take you out of the film entirely.

James Bond fans have their own answer for this, but it’s not one you might like – and it could even ruin one of the best Bond movies.

"Skyfall is a great Bond movie, but the beginning where 007 survives a bullet to the chest before plummeting head first from a great height into a river was too much disbelief to suspend, even for Bond," one wrote on Reddit, referring to the cold open that saw Daniel Craig's Bond inadvertently take a bullet from Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) before plunging off a bridge and into the water below.

Others have pointed to Skyfall villain Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem) orchestrating an unnecessarily complicated plan that, once you realize none of it needed to happen, feels especially futile.

"None of it was necessary," another wrote. "He didn't need to be captured or renditioned. He didn't get anything other than escape from his laptop trick. He didn't need to figure out where the new MI6 headquarters was. He didn't need to figure out where M was. It's all just superfluous, stupid plot mechanics to show what a fake genius this guy is. Skyfall is flat out the dumbest Bond movie. And, yes, I'm including the one where Bond has to stop Telly Savalas from destroying the world's chickens in that evaluation.”

Ouch. All told, Skyfall is far from the most egregious logic leap in the franchise. Up to that point, we already had Bond head to space (Moonraker), doing a barrel roll in a car, complete with slide whistle (The Man with the Golden Gun), and witnessing a pigeon do a double take (Moonraker… again).

Meanwhile, pre actors' strike, the search for the next James Bond was well and truly on. Producers Barbara Brocolli and Michael G. Wilson have indicated they want a "thirtysomething" in the role, and someone who will be in it for the long haul. Time will tell if we'll be shaken – or stirred – by the announcement of the next actor to step into the tuxedo of MI6's finest.

