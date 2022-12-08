Jackie Chan says Rush Hour 4 is on the way

Jackie Chan has confirmed that Rush Hour 4 is in the works.

"We're talking about part 4 right now," he announced on stage during his keynote presentation (via Deadline (opens in new tab)). He added that he was planning to meet with the film's director that very evening, though he did not specify who. Brett Ratner directed Rush Hour (1998), Rush Hour 2 (1998), and Rush Hour 3 (2007).

The comedy-action franchise sees Chan and comedian Chris Tucker play a Hong Kong detective and an LAPD officer who form an unlikely bond as they set out to solve a series of international crimes. Rush Hour earned over $244 million at the global box office. The film turned Chan into a successful English-language actor, though he told the crowd that he didn't believe the movie would have any success.

"My manager said look, there’s a script, and it’s called Rush Hour. I said no, Hong Kong police? I’m not going to do it. He said Jackie, why don’t you try last time. I said okay, this is the last time," he explained, adding that he "tried so many times to go to Hollywood" and was ready to give up. After its release, Chan received a call from both Ratner and Tucker who excitedly told him the movie made $70 million in its first weekend.

"For me, I don’t have a count of what 70 million is. I don’t know the box office. I just know it's certainly a success. And then they made part 2 and part 3," he said.

It's likely that Chan will reunite with Ratner and Tucker for Rush Hour 4.