I've covered Black Friday gaming laptop deals for years, and this rig already has a November price tag

You'd be right to assume that Black Friday offers up some of the most valuable gaming laptop deals of the year, but after years of tracking these offers there's something I've noticed. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart all introduce early versions of their official Black Friday offers well ahead of schedule, before dropping them on and off the shelves, raising and lowering the prices, over the weeks leading up to the main event. Come Black Friday itself, then, I often find myself writing about gaming laptop deals I've seen before - just a few weeks before in fact.

That's what I suspect will be the case with this MSI Stealth. Best Buy currently has the $1,849.99 RTX 4070 configuration at a $350 discount, dropping the 32GB RAM monster down to just $1,499.99. That's a particularly strong price for a rig of new generation components, and the perfect candidate for the Black Friday yo-yo. In fact, it's the cheapest we've ever seen this particular configuration, having only ever dropped to $1,650 in the past.

MSI Stealth 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,849.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $350 - Best Buy has $350 off this RTX 4070 rig right now, dropping it to a record low $1,499.99 for the first time. We've only ever seen this rig at around $1,650 at its lowest in the past. That's a fantastic effort considering there's a massive 32GB RAM inside this slimline chassis. Specs: Intel i7-13620H | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD+ display Buy it if: ✅ You don't want to touch $2K prices for RTX 40-Series

✅ You want a slimline machine

✅ You prioritise a 16:10 aspect ratio Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the best performance from that RTX 4070 Price Check: Walmart: $1,899 | Amazon: OOS



Should you buy the MSI Stealth?

Black Friday gaming laptop deals thrive in this upper mid-range MSRP. Dropping a nearly $2,000 laptop to a price that sits just above the lower end of medium entices those with smaller budgets to stretch their cash just a little further and those with larger budgets to free up some cash. This is where we find some of the best gaming laptops on the big day, which is why I don't see this MSI Stealth dropping much further during the main event. Sure, we'll see it jump back up in price before too long, but in my experience it's likely that after spending a couple of weeks back at MSRP, we'll see this $1,499.99 sale price again over official holiday sales. That makes it a pretty safe bet this side of Black Friday.

Considering the only other gaming laptop deal I've seen come close to this value was on an Asus TUF A17 (this previously dropped to $1,399.99, now $1,499.99 at Walmart) with half the RAM and an older display, the Stealth is looking pretty healthy right now.

