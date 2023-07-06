It's not just you: Diablo 4 players keep forgetting to actually enter dungeons and end up farming open-world mobs

Diablo 4's updated teleport feature sure is great, but it's less great when people keep mistakenly thinking they're in a dungeon, only to find themselves killing open-world mobs instead.

Back when Diablo 4 launched, there wasn't a way to teleport directly to every dungeon of your choosing, namely Nightmare Dungeons. Thanks to one of the game's post-launch patches, you can now warp directly to any one of the dungeons scattered throughout the game, which is a pretty handy feature for cutting down the journey to grind something out repeatedly.

The only trouble is, whatever dungeon they're farming, this feature keeps tricking players into thinking they're in the dungeon as soon as they teleport, when really they're still out in the overworld. You actually need to teleport to and step through the dungeon gate to start it. This has led to far too many players laying into overworld mobs, charging through any nearby enemy with gusto, only to realize they're still outside and haven't even started the dungeon they wanted to farm.

"'Wow the mob density is great in here today' - me Whirlwinding half a mile away from the entrance," recounts one player on the subreddit.

"My latest dumbest moment was using a sygil (which ported me out of the current Nightmare) entering the dungeon in front of me and fully clearing it before I realized this was not my new Nightmare," admits another.

"I am 100% guilty of this," another chimes in.

"'Wow this dungeon has incredible weather and NPCs!' Then my friend is like 'yo actually where are you going... where are you,'" one player shares.

Another player had a similar experience: "I distinctly remember thinking... Damn this dungeon is huge."

I'm admittedly not quite sure how this keeps happening given that the entrance to the dungeon is right in front of you once you've teleported. I guess it's just action-RPG neuron activation and flow state: see mob, kill mob. No thoughts, only loot. But hey, I'm not one to criticize, especially when the offence is so funny and harmless (if you're not counting the time wasted by the mistake).

Head over to our Diablo 4 Battle Pass guide if you're wondering how the opening season of Blizzard's game will shake out when it launches.