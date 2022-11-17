It's Fisk vs. Fixit as Kingpin and the Hulk tussle in Joe Fixit #1

Joe Fixit, otherwise known as the Grey Hulk, is one of the most popular versions of Marvel's Gamma-powered hero, and in January, writer Peter David is teaming up with artists Yildiray Cinar, Dee Cunniffe, and Matt Milla, and letterer Ariana Maher to revisit Joe Fixit's heyday in the era of David's original early '80s run on the Hulk.

Now, hot on the heels of the release of Marvel Comics' full February 2023 solicitations, we've got your first look at interior pages for Joe Fixit #1, featuring a staredown and some thrown hands between Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, and Joe Fixit, the Grey Hulk.

Here's your first look at the pages:

By now most Hulk fans are familiar with the concept of his various incarnations, from the fully intelligent and incredibly strong Professor Hulk to the so-called 'Big Guy' who just loves to smash.

But Joe Fixit is a bit different. In comic terms, Joe Fixit is actually, in some ways, a return to Hulk's earliest years when he had gray, rhino-like skin and a brutally cunning disposition. Writer Al Milgrom originally took Hulk back to his gray days in the early '80s, just ahead of Peter David taking over the Hulk's ongoing title.

Under David's pen, Grey Hulk became Joe Fixit, a wisecracking, cigar-chomping, Ratpack-esque mob enforcer who hung around Las Vegas. Since then Joe Fixit has come around a time or two, but in January 4's Joe Fixit #1, readers will flashback to the original Joe Fixit era in a new tale set in the peak of Peter David's Hulk run.

Of course, the flashback series also allows readers to get their Kingpin fix again. Wilson Fisk retired earlier year, literally sailing away into the sunset with his new wife Typhoid Mary, leaving his criminal empire behind. However, we have our suspicions Fisk will get bored sitting on beaches and return to menace the Marvel Universe sooner than later.

Joe Fixit is one of the Hulk's most iconic personas.