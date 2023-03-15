It turns out PSVR 2 does work on PC - if you buy this $350 cable

The PSVR 2 apparently works with a PC - sort of, and only if you have the right adapter.

As chronicled over on ResetEra (opens in new tab), several PSVR 2 users have reportedly found a workaround to get the new-gen PS5 headset working on a PC. According to various users, obtaining a VirtualLink port, or a similar adapter, allows the PSVR 2 to be used as a virtual monitor for your PC.

confirmed. working 3dof monitor with BizLink adapter pic.twitter.com/zXAGUh9LviMarch 13, 2023 See more

No, this doesn't mean PSVR 2 has full functionality on a PC. The PSVR 2's virtual display works just fine with a PC adapter, as does the 3D tracking, as the Twitter user explains just below, but it's going to take a hell of a lot more to get the PSVR 2 working with a PC just as it would a PS5.

Not that far yet. Display works. 3Dof tracking works. It does work properly as a monitor. Nothing beyond that. Needs a SteamVR Driver among many other things.March 13, 2023 See more

This has lead to a tonne of speculation for what the future holds for PSVR 2. Sony has never outright confirmed or denied that the new-gen headset won't work with a PC at some point in the future, and now users are wondering whether the company could sell an adapter similar to a VirtualLink to get the headset working on a PC.

"The issue is that VirtualLink isnt supported on RTX 30 and 40 series cards (they were on the 20 series), and last I heard the alternative adapters are extremely expensive ($350 from what I can find)," one ResetEra user writes, with one another adding that "economies of scale" could bring the price down in the future. That's some wishful thinking, especially since the VirtualLink project was abandoned in 2020, which is likely pushing up the price.

Right now then, the PSVR 2 is little more than a very expensive monitor if you hook it up to a PC. It's worth noting the original PSVR headset could actually work with a PC, if you were willing to use third-party tools like Trinus PSVR or iVRy, and considering this, it's not unreasonable to expect there to be a similar third-party workaround in the future for the PSVR 2.

Head over to our upcoming PSVR 2 games guide for a full look at what the future definitely does hold for Sony's headset.