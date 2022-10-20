It looks like the Silent Hill 2 remake is staying close to the original, and fans couldn't be happier

The Silent Hill 2 remake seems to follow the original very closely, and fans are already impressed.

Following yesterday's Silent Hill livestream event, which revealed a number of Silent Hill projects currently in the works with Konami, fans have begun sharing their thoughts online and it seems reception is already relatively positive.

One of the games announced yesterday was a Silent Hill 2 Remake . Despite being a Konami IP, the company has passed on development duties to Bloober Team - who previously brought us Blair Witch and The Medium . Despite the studio's previous titles getting a mixed reaction, it seems fans are mostly positive about Bloober's efforts so far.

The PS5 exclusive title is also set to release on PC and "other platforms" a year later, so there is already a Steam page (opens in new tab) for the game up and running. One of the screenshots from the game's listing has made its way onto Reddit (opens in new tab) where several Silent Hill fans have praised Bloober and Konami for staying fairly close to the original source material. As highlighted in the tweet below, one of the shots from the new trailer is pretty much identical to the original, albeit with shinier graphics.

Silent Hill 2 SH2 Remake pic.twitter.com/S2FBgzFZKOOctober 20, 2022 See more

"I'm honestly amazed by how close they got to replicating the original art style," one Reddit user (opens in new tab) wrote in the comments. "Yeah, it's like you could play the original and not pay for this one. It's that close," another replied (opens in new tab).

It seems this attitude is relatively the same on Twitter too with one Twitter user (opens in new tab) saying: "Silent Hill 2 Remake looks like some of Bloober Team's BEST work! It REALLY looks like they're giving it their all." You can't please everyone though, and despite fans feeling generally positive, there's still always going to be some who aren't happy. (opens in new tab)

