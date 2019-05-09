Watch the It: Chapter 2 trailer now and get ready to float into theaters in September

The first It: Chapter 2 trailer is both a coulrophobic reckoning and a chance to appreciate the master-stroke casting of the modern Losers Club. Opening with a long scene of Beverly (played in present-day scenes by Jessica Chastain) visiting her childhood home, Beverly realizes that she didn't leave the terror behind with her school years. Maybe coming back to Derry was a mistake.

The tense-into-terrifying apartment visit (is it just me or are naked old ladies becoming a horror trope) accounts for all but 30 seconds of the 2:55 trailer. In that last half-minute we're introduced to the rest of It: Chapter 2 's Losers Club 27 years later: James McAvoy as Bill, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ranson as Edie, and Andy Bean as Stanley.

Despite spending most of its time in the present day, we do see a few golden-hued glimpses of the gang back in their '80s glory in the trailer. It: Chapter 2 will flit back and forth between the two eras, letting us watch the kids' lives after they seemingly vanquished Pennywise (and another chance to appreciate the child cast's nostalgia-transcending performances). Speaking of that old dancing clown, it looks like we'll learn more about how he transformed from a circus performer to just one of many forms for an ancient, unknowable evil. The It: Chapter 2 poster shows he has another balloon for you, by the way.

It: Chapter 2 will hit theaters on September 6, 2019. The first movie is still the highest-grossing horror movie ever, so we'll see if Pennywise can lure enough people back into theaters to break his own record.