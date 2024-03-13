Marvel fans are wondering what’s going on with one of the MCU’s big undated releases, but its lead might have already given us the answer

Marvel fans are wondering what's going on with upcoming Marvel series Ironheart – but both Disney Plus and star Dominque Thorne may have already given us the answer.

A screenshot of the Disney Plus webpage that lists its complete catalogue of Marvel TV shows was posted to the r/marvelstudios Reddit – with Ironheart sitting next to fellow upcoming shows Agatha, Daredevil: Born Again, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The official logline on the Disney Plus page reads: "Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man." The character made her first appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Though the addition of Ironheart to the site might not be entirely news, fans have just now noticed – and are speculating its release date. "Disney has seemingly confirmed that the Agatha show, Iron Heart & Spider-Man show will indeed be airing," wrote one, while another added: "If I remember correctly, it was said Iron Heart had to release before Thunderbolts which is currently in productions (apparently)." However, there are actually some signs it might not be that far off.

"Filming has concluded, indeed," Thorne told Deadline at the Sundance Film Festival in January, "I mean, I can say strap in, get ready. It will be a ride, much like they all are. It is an epic journey, and one that I’m very excited to share."

One Redditor pointed out that Ironheart has a US Copyright Office listing that suggests a September of 2025 – though both Ironheart and Agatha are rumored to need reshoots a la Daredevil: Born Again (although those reshoots were part of an overhaul). So we'll have to just wait and see on that one it seems!

