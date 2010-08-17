iPhone Game of the Day: Mega Jump

Game: Mega Jump

Price: Free (at press time)

Size: 20.0MB

Buy it now from the iTunes StoreUS/UK

Doodle Jump is considered by many to be the king of iPhone gaming, and there's no doubt that the game is pretty damn brilliant. However, if you want a game that plays like Doodle Jump, but is faster, cuter and - dare we say - more compelling, Mega Jump is the title for you.





The game is currently free, having been a paid App in the past, and it's a fantastic little title that's well worth your time. If you're anything like us, it'll take a LOT of that time, as well.



Mega Jump works in a similar fashion to Doodle Jump, except that instead of hopping from platform to platform, your cute monster boosts higher into the air from an arrangement of floating coins. There are loads of helpful power-ups to help you reach greater heights, such as a magnet that draws coins closer, or a fireball that shoots the player into the air at an alarming speed.



