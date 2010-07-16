iPhone game of the day: All-in-one GameBox

Game:All-in-1 GameBox

Price:£.59/$.99

Size:224MB

We're actually a little hesitant to recommend All-in-1 GameBox, because we could easily have stretched the contents of thisbulginggames archive across a week or more. Courtesy of publisher Triniti Interactive, it's actually a collection of 35 of the company'sofferings - and each new update adds a few more for free.

Most of the games areadmittedlyderivative, and many aren't as good as the games they're imitating.3-2-1 Jump and Tomb Evader are both Doodle Jump (the latter reverses the action so you'releaping downward),Ada's Hospital is basically Cake Mania withclunky pacing, and iPuppy Husky is so similar to Nintendogs we're wondering why nobody got sued. Neander Block is Bejeweled,Blighted Earthis every tower defense game ever - except for the side-scrolling ones, because those arewhat Ancient War imitates. Then there'sThe Sudoku Times. If you can't guess what that one's all about, you're probably clicking the mouse button with your forehead.



Above: We would recommend iKungFu Master (top left) or Dino Cap (top right) all on their own. Toss in Robo Rush (lower left) and AC-130 Spectre (lower right, imitating aspecific, infamousCall of Duty: Modern Warfare level) and 31 more, and this is a steal.

"Wait a second," you say, "Are you recommending this game or not?" Good point. And the answer is, "Yes!" You see, All-in-1 GameBox is a volume proposition. Remember, there are 35 games here - how good does a game have to be to be worth three pennies?And in fact,there are several that would be worth the total price all on their own.iKungFu Master plays similarly to the old-school beat -em up Kung-Fu Master, but with stick people and weapons added. Robo Rush is aslippery-but-fair Mario Bros clone. Iron Commando is a downright impressive take on Contra. And Dino Cap casts you as a boy walking through a city overrun by dinosaurs, which you turn into bloody, headless piles by either shoot them orskull-crushing them with abat, crowbar, or whatever. Simple? Yes. And very much like Zombieville USA with dinosaurs. But you can't deny the appeal.

Ultimately, All-in-1 GameBox is like a box of crayons - you won't love every single thing in here, and there might be some you hardly even use. But you're guaranteed to find a few that are just the right shade for you. And those will make it a very worthy purchase.



Above: You've seen stuff like this before. Clockwise from top left, are imitations of: Tower Defense, Contra, Bejeweled, and Sniper Scope (more or less). But you may not have seen so much of it in one place.









Above:Have we mentioned there's a crapton of games in this collection?Because there are.

