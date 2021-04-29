iPad deals - save up to $120 on the premium Pro tablet

iPad deals are few and far between, so these offers on a variety of ranges are worth paying attention to. With certain models tumbling to their lowest price, you can save up to $120 if you act fast. For example, the 256GB iPad Pro 2020 is now $779 instead of $899 at Amazon. You can also save $100 on the 128GB iPad Pro 2020 if you hurry - although it has been ever so slightly cheaper in the past, that's still a massive drop. Move quickly and you can even get $40 off the 2020 iPad Air (it's $559 instead of $599) or enjoy a $34 discount on the standard 2020 iPad thanks to it dropping to $395.

While some of them are still at the pricier end of the spectrum, these iPad deals are definitely worth taking notice of - they get you what is arguably one of the best gaming tablets for a hefty discount, and we've rarely seen better prices on the Pro range (if at all, in some cases).

The tablets mentioned above are not alone when it comes to good iPad deals, though. You can currently pick up the cellular version of the 128GB Pro model for $849 instead of $949 at Amazon, and the larger 12.9-inch version of the 256GB iPad Pro (with wi-fi) is $999 rather than $1,099 on the same site.

Wondering if you should wait for the 2021 iPad Pro instead? Those tablets will be arriving sometime next month, with more advanced features. However, that does mean they'll be more expensive than the cut-price examples listed here. As such, it comes down to what you value more - a lower cost or more advanced tech. Either is a fair call.

iPad deals

11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (256GB, wi-fi) | $899 $779 at Amazon (save $120)

How about a $120 discount to kick off your day? This is one of the best iPad Pro deals we've seen in a while, and it offers the lowest ever price for this model. Not a sale to be missed, particularly with that larger 256GB cache of storage.

View Deal

iPad Air 2020 (64GB, wi-fi) | $599 $559 at Amazon (save $40)

It may only be a $40 discount, but that's still money off one of the hottest tablets around. The Air is generally lighter and more transportable than standard iPads, but it doesn't skimp on power.

View Deal

iPad 2020 (128GB, wi-fi) | $429 $395 at Amazon (save $34)

Want to get the standard iPad for a little less than normal? This sale offers the 2020 version at a $34 discount, and it's one of the cheaper iPad deals we've seen today.

View Deal

Want something a little more mobile? Don't forget to check out our guide to the best gaming phone, not to mention the best headphones to go with it.