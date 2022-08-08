Insidious 5 adds three new cast members including Succession star

Insidious 5 has added three new actors to its cast – Hiam Abbas, Sinclair Daniel, and Peter Dager have joined the upcoming horror sequel, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports.

Set 10 years after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2, Patrick Wilson (who's also helming the movie in his directorial debut) returns as Josh Lambert. This time, his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) is all grown up and he's heading east to drop him at college. However, Dalton's dream of attending an idyllic, prestigious university soon becomes a nightmare when the demons from his past decide to return. Rose Byrne is also back as Josh's wife Renai.

Abbas, Daniel, and Dager's roles are all being kept under wraps for the time being. As for where you may have seen these actors before, Abbas plays Marcia, the wife of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in Succession, while Daniel has appeared in The Good Fight and Dager had a role in the Venezuelan series Criminal Demente.

The new installment will be the first movie in the horror series since 2018's Insidious: The Last Key, which made $167 million at the global box office and was the most financially successful film in the franchise so far. Jason Blum, James Wan, and Leigh Wannell are returning as producers for the new movie, while the screenplay was written by Halloween Kills scribe Scott Teems.

Insidious 5 is due to arrive on the big screen on July 7, 2023. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best upcoming horror movies on the horizon and our guide to this year's most exciting movie release dates.