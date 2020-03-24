Inside Final Fantasy 7 Remake Episode 2 gives us a closer look at the story and characters

The second episode of Square Enix's Inside Final Fantasy 7 Remake gives us a closer look at the characters and story featured in the reimagining of the classic game.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase introduces the episode by talking about rediscovering the story and characters 23 years later through replaying the original before development began on the Remake:

"I was surprised by how much shorter the story in Midgar is, compared to how I remembered it," Kitase says, "If you just go straight through the original, the story up to leaving Midgar will be over after around seven or eight hours. I had an image of being in Midgar a lot longer than that. So that was different from how I remembered it in the past. Because of that, in [the] Remake I want people to experience the iconic city of Midgar closer to how I remembered it as a much deeper and more expansive location."

The Remake will have an episodic format, and the first part is set in its entirety in Midgar. While it'll cover the events of the first portion of the original, it has been expanded to give us a more in-depth look at the big city setting this time around, with "new elements and extra layers of detail" to see and explore.

The iconic characters of Final Fantasy 7 hold a special place in players' hearts, and reuniting with them in the Remake is one of the exciting aspects of returning to Midgar. The video explores protagonist Cloud Strife and how he's become a "flawless hero" in the eyes of many. In the Remake, though, it looks like we're set to see a different side to the famous character, and it's one that makes him seem more relatable.

"For this game, I have gone much deeper into the inner psychology of Cloud, the main character," The Remake's story and scenario lead Kazushige Nojima explains. "In the original, I depicted him as a cool and stylish character. However, this time, he can miss the mark and be a little cringe-worthy at times. His cool facade can often slip. Because he wants people to accept him and respect him, he puts on a front."

The video is a great way to learn some of the lore and get a general overview of the layout of the city setting if you're new to the game. By highlighting the story and story and characters, it also acts as a great refresher for those who tucked into the original. Nojima offers some insight into Midgar's hierarchy, for example, and says it's "the very picture of inequality in society." Kitase also goes on to explain how the set up of the story revolving around the eco-terrorist group Avalanche is still very relevant today.

This latest episode is part of a running series by Square Enix that is set to give us a deeper look at the development of Remake in the run-up to the game's release on April 10.

Can't wait to reunite with Cloud and the gang? Be sure to check out our Final Fantasy 7 Remake Pre-order guide.