Infinity Ward bans over 200,000 total Modern Warfare and Warzone players

Infinity Ward just announced it's banned a grand total of over 200,000 accounts from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone since launch.

That's a pretty significant total of players to be banned from both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, since the former launched last year in 2019 and the latter launched earlier this year. You can see the announcement from Infinity Ward's Twitter account just below.

Anti-cheat update:Since launch, the team has banned over 200,000 accounts for cheating across #Warzone and #ModernWarfare, including a new wave this week. We are continuing to deploy additional security updates and added backend enforcement tools. Zero tolerance for cheating.October 1, 2020

Activision hasn't specified what the split of the 200,000 banned users is between both Modern Warfare and Warzone. The announcement also states that Infinity Ward is deploying "additional security updates and added backend enforcement tools" against cheaters, but didn't specify what any of these measures were.

This week, Vice reported that 20,000 users had been banned in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. Cheating is fairly rampant in Call of Duty games, and one popular streamer even got banned mid game for cheating. There's no easy fix to cheating in Call of Duty, or online games as a whole for that matter, as Mediatonic has recently found out with Fall Guys cheaters.

Earlier this week, Warzone Season 6 launched on all platforms, introducing two new Operators, Farah and Nikolai, to the mix, as well as a bunch of new weapon skins and a fast travel system around the Warzone map.

If you're still getting to grips with all the new Season 6 content on offer in Warzone, you can check out our extensive guide on the Warzone subway metro stations.