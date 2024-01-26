Indie studio behind upcoming underwater soulslike can only post through it after getting broken into for the third time

By Hirun Cryer
"GIVE IT UP FOR BREAK-IN NUMBER 3!!"

Another Crab's Treasure
(Image credit: AGGRO CRAB)

The indie studio behind Another Crab's Treasure has been broken into for the third time, with two happening in the same week. 

Earlier this week, January 26, indie studio Aggro Crab tweeted that its studio, based in Seattle, had been broken into by "a bunch of nerds." The studio was able to make this deduction due to the fact that the only things taken from their studio were Xbox controllers and SSDs.

Apparently this was the second time Aggro Crab has had its Seattle studio broken into during development of Another Crab's Treasure. We're not quite sure when the first time was, but a follow-up tweet to the one above seems to point to this being the second such incident.

Sadly, the break-ins didn't end there. Aggro Crab tweeted yesterday, January 25, that its Seattle studio had been broken into for the third time. This makes it two times in one week that the indie studio has had to deal with break-ins.

Thankfully, other Seattle-based indie developers have been on hand to help out. Apparently Astroneer's developers were kind enough to drop round security cameras and other hardware for the Aggro Crab staff, which should help the studio until it's fully recovered.

If you're unfamiliar with Another Crab's Treasure, it's been billed as an underwater soulslike where you play as - you guessed it - a crab, taking treasure from other crustaceans. The indie action game is still slated to debut this year at some point for Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

You can check out our upcoming indie games guide for a look at all the other small-time gems you should keep an eye on.

