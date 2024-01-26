Indie studio behind upcoming underwater soulslike can only post through it after getting broken into for the third time

The indie studio behind Another Crab's Treasure has been broken into for the third time, with two happening in the same week.

Earlier this week, January 26, indie studio Aggro Crab tweeted that its studio, based in Seattle, had been broken into by "a bunch of nerds." The studio was able to make this deduction due to the fact that the only things taken from their studio were Xbox controllers and SSDs.

sooo a bunch of nerds broke into our officeand we know they're NERDS because all they took were our xbox controllers and some SSDs pic.twitter.com/8bpPZKWdAJJanuary 24, 2024 See more

Apparently this was the second time Aggro Crab has had its Seattle studio broken into during development of Another Crab's Treasure. We're not quite sure when the first time was, but a follow-up tweet to the one above seems to point to this being the second such incident.

Sadly, the break-ins didn't end there. Aggro Crab tweeted yesterday, January 25, that its Seattle studio had been broken into for the third time. This makes it two times in one week that the indie studio has had to deal with break-ins.

NUMBER 3!!! GIVE IT UP FOR BREAK-IN NUMBER 3!! https://t.co/T6mtlGhmLv pic.twitter.com/NtdPPEge1SJanuary 25, 2024 See more

Thankfully, other Seattle-based indie developers have been on hand to help out. Apparently Astroneer's developers were kind enough to drop round security cameras and other hardware for the Aggro Crab staff, which should help the studio until it's fully recovered.

The @astroneergame team swung by and dropped off some security cams and loaner dev hardwareThank u guys so much ❤😭 pic.twitter.com/OqraP8D2qPJanuary 25, 2024 See more

If you're unfamiliar with Another Crab's Treasure, it's been billed as an underwater soulslike where you play as - you guessed it - a crab, taking treasure from other crustaceans. The indie action game is still slated to debut this year at some point for Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

You can check out our upcoming indie games guide for a look at all the other small-time gems you should keep an eye on.