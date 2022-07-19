Indie game dev is looking for human bird impersonators for its next game

The dev behind indie hit I am Dead is looking for bird call impersonators for its next game.

As revealed in a tweet by Ricky Haggett (opens in new tab), one of the founders of I Am Dead studio Hollow Ponds, the studio is looking for talented individuals who are able to imitate birds. In the tweet, Haggett said: "We're looking for someone who can imitate birds - either with their voice or using whistles - to work with us on our next game."

Hello! We're looking for someone who can imitate birds - either with their voice or using whistles - to work with us on our next game (paid). DMs are open - please send me any samples - no musical or professional experience necessary. RTs appreciated x pic.twitter.com/UrbUKf74pGJuly 18, 2022 See more

It’s not clear what the bird impersonations will be used for (although we’re guessing birds) or what Hollow Ponds game they will appear in in the future. What we do know though, thanks to a recent job listing (opens in new tab) at the studio, is that Hollow Ponds’ next game is "already well into production" and is "due for a 2023 release."

If you were a fan of the 2020 puzzle adventure game, there’s a good chance the next game the studio comes out with will be just as enjoyable. In I Am Dead, players take on the role of the recently deceased Morris Lupton who lived on the island of Shelmerston. A museum curator in his previous life, Morris must now discover the secrets of the seaside town as a ghost by entering the town’s resident’s brains with the help of his spirit dog Sparky.

We reviewed I Am Dead back in 2020 where it was described as: "A pure joy from start to finish." If you want to give the Annapurna title a go for yourself, I Am Dead is available to play on PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and Nintendo Switch.