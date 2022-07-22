Indiana Jones takes on the Lands Between in this brilliant Elden Ring video

Watch as Indiana Jones explores the world of Elden Ring in this impressive fan-made short film.

Indiana Jones isn't one to shy away from danger, but could the hardy archaeologist cut it in the Lands Between? It might not be a question you've ever asked, but it's one you can now have the answer to, thanks to this brilliant fan project by YouTuber eli_handle_b․wav (opens in new tab). The video, titled 'Indiana Jones and the Elden Ring', expertly incorporates footage from the Indiana Jones movies into the world of Elden Ring, and it's likely to be the best thing you'll watch all day.

Like many of us, Indiana's earliest experience with the Lands Between involves briefly gazing in awe at the scenery before encountering the Tree Sentinel and legging it at full speed away from the mighty foe. Indy can also be seen riding on horseback past a Walking Mausoleum and spectacularly dodging a boulder hurtling down the steps of the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

Later we see him tackle invaders with ease and put an end to the troublesome Mad Tongue Alberich with naught but a single bullet. There are plenty more hilarious clips and throwbacks, which you can check out in the full video below.

Elden Ring isn't the only game we've seen invaded by characters from the world of entertainment. God of War recently got a Simpsons Hit & Run makeover with a mod that sees Kratos and Atreus replaced with Homer and Bart Simpson. Their friendly 'neighbourino' Ned Flanders isn't forgotten about either as he takes the place of Baldur. Elsewhere in the world of Elden Ring, dataminers have discovered cut dialogue from the game that somehow manages to make Rykard sound even worse.

